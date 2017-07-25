Amber Rose Says She “Taught Blac Chyna A Lot About Feminism” And Now’s She Living It Up

Amber Rose has Chyna’s back. When speaking with Joe Budden on Complex’s Everyday Struggle, Joe accused her of “coaching” Chyna throughout her ongoing relationship drama with Rob Kardashian. While she was defending the former stripper/model, Amber claimed she is merely misunderstood.

She said, “People look at Chyna, and they just be like, ‘She got Rob for everything, she’s taking his money.’ She’s not that type of person,” she said.

Rose went on to say, “I remember when she and Rob met, how they fell in love and how happy they were. They’re just not happy anymore. That’s life. It just happens.”

Budden jokingly told her that Chyna learned from the best, as Amber “coached” her on how to win when it comes to getting her way with men.

Rose laughed and said, “I taught Chyna a lot about feminism, and now she’s living it — she’s living out all the bulls**t.”

And what does she mean by “taught her a lot about feminism?”

Does that mean she taught her a lot about the fact that you shouldn’t let people shame you and tell you what to do, while at the same time defying traditional standards of what it means to be a woman?

Rob probably treated her as if she was a “special woman” who needs to be “protected,” and anytime she acts up; it’s because “she’s just a girl.”

It’s important not to put women on the pedestal because to do that subjugates them while simultaneously worships them.

Women aren’t to be worshiped because they are men’s equals.

You have to hold them to the same standards that you hold yourself too, as well as your friends.

This is one interpretation of what she possibly meant.

Advertisement

As for how Chyna deals with her child, Amber claimed she’s an amazing mother and is incredibly loving. If you want to see and hear more of Amber talking about the feud between Rob and Blac Chyna, watch the video above.