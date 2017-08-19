Amber Rose Reached Out To Usher’s Accuser Quantasia Sharpton On Social Media!

One of Usher’s accusers, Quantasia Sharpton, has become a social media marvel in the past few weeks. Ever since the woman came out to claim she had sexual relations with the disgraced singer her name has been in the eye of the public.

In case you missed it, a woman allegedly contracted the Herpes Virus from Usher, and he paid her $1.1 million to keep quiet, according to a report from the website, RadarOnline.

After the revelations of Usher’s alleged STI status, four people in total have come out claiming Usher exposed them to the virus, and they want compensation!

If the allegations are true, it makes sense the “victims” are mad, because no one wants to be exposed to that kind of illness.

However, many people on social media are not on Quantasia’s side, claiming she is merely lying for fame and fortune.

One person who has Sharpton’s back is Amber Rose, who has a “Slut Walk” to fight back against both body-shaming and slut-shaming.

In fact, Sharpton used her social media to express her understanding of what Amber is trying to accomplish with her activism.

She said, “I want to go to Amber Rose Slut Walk. I’ve been publicly/virally slut shamed for almost two weeks now.”

While many people are skeptical of her statements, the girlfriend of 21 Savage has defended and invited her to come out.

She welcomed her with open arms.

We have to give Amber credit for staying true to her principles. In the message above, she said it is not relevant to her as to whether or not the allegations are true. The fact of the matter is that Quantasia has been shamed and Amber will defend her.