Amber Rose Looks Unrecognizable With Long, Black Hair During Her Outing With Blac Chyna; Check Out The Photos!

The 33-year-old model looks stunning with her new wig. She attended a birthday bash together with Blac Chyna.

It was quite a ladies’ night out! BFFs Amber Rose and Blac Chyna turned tons of heads while attending a mutual friend’s birthday party in some fancy ensembles on Monday.

She's Hollywood af. Happy birthday @skamartist!!! I love you Indian 😍❤️🙏🏽 Hair by @philonhair A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT

Amber was barely recognizable as she sported a long black wig. She wore a mini dress and matching strappy stilettos, and she was more stunning than ever with such long hair and natural makeup.

Meanwhile, Chyna looked as lovely as always, rocking a feathered black-and-nude mini dress during the celebration at TAO Restaurant.

The former stripper completed her sexy look with a shoulder-length blonde wig.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant later showed off her new glam look in an Instagram video.

It finds her striking some poses for paparazzi’s cameras.

‘She’s Hollywood af. Happy birthday, @skamartist!!! I love you Indian. Hair by @philonhair,’ this is how she captioned the clip, crediting hairstylist Philip Riian for her beautiful locks.

Buzz cut has been the latest trend in Hollywood, and Amber wanted to try out something different this time.

Last month, she surprised her fans as she covered her signature buzz cut with a bob, wavy wig while partying at Playhouse nightclub.

We feeling this look on #AmberRose? #IssaYesOrNo A post shared by East Coast Renaissance (@ecrenaissance) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

Earlier this month, Rose revealed that she considers altering her look by getting a breast reduction surgery.

‘I’m thinking about getting a breast reduction this year,’ she said. ‘My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts, and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra. I’m really scared of the lollipop scars tho…any advice?’

‘Are there ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars? And no I don’t have implants so they can’t just cut around the nipples,’ the mother of one explained. ‘Tell me about your experiences.’