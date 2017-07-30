Amber Rose Looks Unrecognizable In Wavy Bob Wig – See The Photo!

On Saturday night Amber Rose stepped out wearing a black wig, and she was almost unrecognizable! The 33-year-old who is known for her bleached buzz cut was spotted by the paparazzi attending R & B singer Paloma Ford’s birthday party at the Playhouse nightclub in Hollywood, California, and for the event, she rocked a new look.

The woman complimented the wavy bob with a simple black tank-top with a plunging neckline, coupled with black pants as well as open-toe heels.

Source: people.com

Amber Rose has been opening up lately about her romance with rapper 21 Savage.

The celebrity took to social media earlier in the month to show off her love.

She claimed it feels great to wake up every morning feeling loved.

‘I have cried endlessly and been hurt a lot in my life, I have been abused, talked to like I wasn’t s—, been gaslighted and Slut shamed by men that I once loved and cared about. So I am so thankful that God brought this amazing person in my life who genuinely has my back and is ready to ‘pull up’ to defend my honor by any means. Maybe he is just as broken as me, and that is why we are perfect for each other,’ Amber wrote in the emotional caption.

But Amber has also been making headlines for a recent interview in which she talked about her 2010 split from Kanye West.

She complained that people always think she’s going to end up hurting whoever the star dates when in fact the heartbroken one is her, adding that she never actually said anything mean about Kanye even after six or seven years of constantly being bullied by him.

Back in 2016, Kanye even targeted Rose’s ex-husband Wiz Khalifa and their then-3-year-old son, Sebastian in a Twitter rant.

However, Rose and West managed to make peace eventually thanks to the rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian.

West even later publicly apologized to Khalifa and Rose.

