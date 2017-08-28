Amber Rose Is Unrecognizable While Making Her Red Carpet Debut With 21 Savage At The 2017 MTV VMAs

Amber Rose and Savage made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. They were unable to keep their hands off each other as they posed on the red carpet.

However, it is really possible you didn’t even realize that it was Rose posing with the rapper because she looked totally unrecognizable!

Oh hey 🌹 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

She was wearing a custom black, sparkling gown by Yousef Aljasmi which perfectly displayed her famous curves.

She stepped away from her go-to platinum shaved hairstyle and donned a brunette wig.

E! News talked to the model ahead of the show, and she dished about her new look but what’s more important is the fact that she noted that she might end up releasing a rap song one of these days.

She will do all this with the help of her man, Savage.

Amber was previously married to Wiz Khalifa, and she also dated Kanye West. She has now completely fallen for her new man, and she takes to Instagram to gush over him as much as possible.

Sweethearts 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

‘It’s pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this,’ Rose told her 15.9 million fans in July.

‘I’ve cried endlessly and been hurt a lot in my life, I’ve been abused, talked to like I wasn’t s–t, been gaslighted and slut shamed by men that I once loved and cared about.’

Amber continued saying that, ‘I’m so thankful that God brought this amazing person in my life who genuinely has my back and is ready to ‘pull up’ to defend my honor by any means. Maybe he’s just as broken as me and that’s why we’re perfect for each other but either way, he’s not going anywhere and neither am I.’