Entertainment

Amber Rose Introduces New Boyfriend 21 Savage To Son

Ricki Mathers Posted On 07/03/2017
Amber Rose and Shaaya JosephSource: Oxygen

At first, it was thought to be a summer fling, but now it seems like Amber Rose and her new boyfriend are in it for the long run.Pictures have surfaced of the mom with the 24-year-old rapper and son spending some quality time together.

Since they were first spotted together a few weeks ago, the couple has become extremely close. Insiders claim that they have been inseparable for the past two weeks, even eating and sleeping at each other’s houses.

Although 21 Savage creates music that could be viewed as disrespectful towards women, it turns out that he’s actually a perfect gentleman with Rose. He has publicly declared his feelings for her and defended himself against the haters who judged him for showing his sensitive side.

Amber has appeared visibly smitten with her new beau. Things have been going so good that she has even introduced him to her 4-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz.

As usual, the model has received some backlash for her decision. Fans think that since the couple has only been dating for a few weeks, it’s too early for the two to meet.

The artist, whose real name is Shayaa Joseph, doesn’t have any kids of his own, but he’s good with children. In February, the Slaughterhouse musician performed at a B’nai Mitzvah where he heavily edited his curse word laden songs to adjust to the family environment.

The real question is if Wiz Khalifa will have a problem with Amber taking his child around her man after only dating him for less than a month.

Right now, Khalifa seems very preoccupied with his girlfriend Izabela Guedes. It’s safe to say that Sebastian has probably met Guedes, but the two have been enjoying each other’s company for quite a while now making it a completely different situation.

