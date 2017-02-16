Amber Rose Gets New Tattoo Following Split From Val Chmerkovskiy

The sulfurous Amber Rose, ex- girlfriend of Kanye West, surprised more than one fan for Valentine’s Day. Now single, the 33-year-old mom celebrated the feast of lovers by getting a new tattoo from her favorite tattoo artist.

Nikko Hurtado, a famous artist in the Los Angeles area, had the responsibility of inking the model. Her new tat is a large depiction of the Hollywood hill sign.

On Wednesday Rose posted a photo on her Instagram account.

A panic came from her millions of subscribers who thought that the beauty had covered her tattoo with the image of her ex-husband, the father of her little boy, rapper Wiz-Khalifa.

“My new tattoo. Great job @nikkohurtado,” Rose captioned a pic of the new body art.

My new tattoo. Great job @nikkohurtado 😎 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

And no, it seems that the ‘Dancing With Star’ contestant has simply decided to mark her skin a little more in black ink.

Fans of Rose have turned out to be very enthusiastic about this new work of art with more than 46,000 likes in less than 8 hours.

According to ET, Rose is no stranger to body art. She already has almost full sleeves of tattoos that include images of dogs, flowers, a tube of lipstick, a marijuana leaf and several women’s faces.

Rose seems to be enjoying the single life right now even recently attending a belly dancing class.