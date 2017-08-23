Amber Rose Covers Up Her Wiz Khalifa Tattoo With Another Man’s Face

Amber Rose is completely over her former husband Wiz Khalifa, and she can prove it. As fans may remember, back in 2013 when she was madly in love with him Amber took to social media to flaunt her new tattoo. She had inked Wiz’s portrait on her forearm!

However, now that they are no longer an item, Amber thought it was time to cover up the huge tattoo with something else that isn’t a constant reminder of the failed relationship.

The 33-year-old shared on Instagram a picture that showed her in a tattoo parlor, earlier in the month, teasing her new body art.

Just a week later, we are now able to admire it.

During the weekend, Amber Rose took to social media to debut the fresh ink.

The new ink art that was done over Wiz Khalifa’s portrait seems to be of another man wearing a pair of sunglasses and sporting a beard.

On Monday, while out and about with her close friend Blac Chyna, Rose wore a sleeveless black dress that showed off her new tattoo.

Not only that but her surprising new appearance made fans look twice to make sure it was really her.

The woman looked gorgeous in a long wavy wig that seemed a huge change from her signature blonde buzz cut.

What do you think of Amber’s new tattoo? Who do you think was the muse for it?