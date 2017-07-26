Amber Rose Confessed That Her Romance With Kanye West Almost Drove Her To Suicide – Check Out The Shocking Details

This is heartbreaking. Amber Rose was crushed when Kanye West dumped her back in 2010. She was so devastated that she even considered suicide. Get all the shocking details below.

Amber Rose just dropped a major bombshell. After she had been left heartbroken at the end of her romance with Kanye West, she experienced constant bullying from him over the next seven years.

In an interview with Complex magazine’s Everyday Struggle on Monday, July 24, she confessed that she was nearly driven to suicide when he released his 2010 album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, which fans assumed was about their relationship.

‘That is an extreme form of bullying as well, to have such a huge voice to put out an album, to say whatever the f*** you want. I had just to take that L. I had to take the heartbreak on top of it,’ she said about his album.

‘It’s a great part of history and hip-hop, and that’s cool, and I’m happy to be a part of it, but that time was not a great time for me because I’m famous and I’m broke, can’t date anyone else, can’t say anything on the internet because Kanye has such a voice. If I were going to kill myself, I would have done it during those times,’ she continued.

She admitted the fact that during all her relationships she was always the one that got dumped and that remained heartbroken.

She also said that she has never cheated on any of her boyfriends and Kanye still bullied her; she didn’t say anything nasty about him for all those years.

Amber Rose was married to Wiz Khalifa, and now she is dating Savage. Kanye West, as we all know, is married to Kim Kardashian, and they share two kids together, Saint and North West.