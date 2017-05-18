Amber Rose Comes For Beyonce And Jay Z, Says She Is ‘Becky With The Short Hair’ – Did The Rapper Cheat With Activist?

Is Amber Rose coming for Beyonce? Some elements point to a resounding, yes. Wednesday night, out of nowhere, a shocking message appeared on the video vixen’s official Twitter page.

No one could believe it. In a bizarre tweet, the 33-year-old mother of one alleges that she had a fling with the pop music superstar’s husband.

Hey @Beyoncé I got a secret. I am Becky With the Short Hair. #iaintsorry #muvalemonade — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) May 18, 2017

A few hours later, Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend came back on the social media channel to say that she was previously hacked.

However, since she said this in a joking way, it is hard to know if it is true.

At this point, here is what we know. In 2016, after Beyonce released her album, Lemonade.

A line in the song “Sorry” caught the attention of her numerous fans.

On the track, Queen Bey sings about her hubby supposedly cheating with a woman described as having good hair.

The phrase cut deep because of the unique definition of “good hair” in the African-American community.

“Sorry” suggested that the legendary rapper had an affair with a woman from a different ethnicity.

Since then, members of the BeyHive (nickname given to Beyonce’s online army of supporters) have been looking for signs to identify the mysterious woman who lured Jay Z into her bed.

Rachel Roy, Rita Ora, and Taylor Swift were put on blast without any concrete proof. The first two ladies did deny being Becky. Swift refused to dignify the rumor with an actual response.

The songwriter behind the song, Diana Gordon, came out and shared her version of the story.

She said: “I laughed, like this is so silly. Where are we living? I was like, ‘What day in age from that lyric do you get all of this information? Is it really telling you all that much, accusing people?'”

That was not enough to end the search, and one year later, Rose has decided to start the circus back.

She could have been hacked or drunk, but why did she not delete the tweet?

Unless Rose just wanted to tell the world that she slept with Beyonce’s husband.

Advertisement

The scenario is entirely conceivable since she used to date West, who was very close to Jay Z at the time.