Amber Rose Caught Clubbing With Khloe Kardashian’s Ex!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/03/2017
amber roseSource: youtube.com

It’s only been about two months since Amber Rose has split from her Dancing with the Stars boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy and now she’s already found someone else!

I say good for her, but what might be problematic is the fact that the man is Khloe Kardashians’ former lover!

The 32 years old Amber and same age French Montana have recently been spotted by the paparazzi leaving a party at Club and Leaves.

My Mufuckin Bruva @frenchmontana ❤

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

In fact, the fling is not really that surprising considering there have been rumors about them dating for over a year now but the speculations never seemed to materialize. Now however, it looks like they finally decided to give it a chance!

Unfortunately it may not be very serious considering this is Rose’s last chance at love. The former stripper has been said to be desperate to go on dates and maybe find the one. So she and Montana could only be testing the waters and see if they are fit for each other.

Amber has even made herself an account on Raya – a dating app for famous people.

“Her profile is active and linked directly to her Instagram,” revealed one insider close to the former stripper.

“Amber’s bio includes photos of her modeling in sexy outfits, a short clip of her flirting with the camera, and snaps of her son Sebastian.”

Rose and Chmerkovskiy broke up in February for “personal reasons.”

Before him, she’s had her now 4-year-old son with rapper Wiz Khalifa and was even linked to none other than Kim Kardashians’s man, Kanye West!

Montana also had an on and off relationship with Kim Kardashian back in 2013 and just a few months ago, he was caught getting cozy with Iggy Azalea on a yacht.

Would you like to see Amber Rose and French Montana together?

Kathy
04/03/2017 at 1:39 pm
And we care because of ???? French Montana parties with everyone. Amber Rose parties with everyone. Who cares. Neither one of these people will ever have a lasting relationship. At least Khloe tried to make cheating druggy Lamar marriage working. She also appears to be engaged now and living with the baller for 8 months. Amber and French play for the cameras


