Amber Rose Buys 21 Savage A Promise Ring While Cardi B Denies Engagement Rumors

Ricki Mathers Posted On 08/28/2017
Cardi B and OffsetSource: BET

Love is definitely in the air for couples Amber Rose and 21 Savage and Cardi B and Offset of Migos. The two couples are moving at a pretty fast pace and marriage may be in the cards sooner or later for all of them.

Amber Rose and 21 Savage made their red carpet debut at the MTV  VMA’s last night. The two exchanged loving looks and posed for pictures together throughout the course of the night.

Before the couple, who has been public for about two months, even arrived at the star-studded event, Amber shared cute videos of them on her Instagram story as they tried out different face filters during the ride to the venue.

This morning it was announced by celebrity jeweler Ben Baller that he was commissioned by Amber Rose to create a custom ring for her boyfriend.

In the video, Ben flashes a blinding ring that reads “LOYALTY 21” in red rubies. The 1100 stone piece is a Promise Eternity Ring. It sounds like a very big deal!

Meanwhile, rumors have been floating that Offset has proposed to his girlfriend, Cardi B, but it turns out he hasn’t popped the question yet.

In a quick interview, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper shows her empty ring finger. When she was asked if she wants to get married she said: “I think every girl wants to get married.”

Offset and Cardi B have been public for over six months now but sources say that they’ve known each other since last year’s Superbowl, so it wouldn’t be too early for the couple to tie the knot.

#PressPlay: #CardiB addresses the recent engagement rumors between her and #Offset (Courtesy of @mtv)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

You can tell by both of the musician’s social media pages that things are getting increasingly serious by the fact that they post each other’s photos more and have been spotted out and about all the time.

Which celebrity twosome do you think will marry first?

21 Savage amber rose Cardi B Offset

