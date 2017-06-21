Amber Rose Backs Milan Christopher Paper Mag Photos – ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Star Bared It All In The Name Of Progress And Equality

Milan Christopher has found a big supporter in Amber Rose after he decided to pose without clothes in Paper Mag.

Christopher is the first gay character to join Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, and since his arrival during season 2 of the hit VH1 reality show, he has been all about pushing boundaries.

Rose, a 33-year-old mother of one, broke the Internet a few weeks ago with her own bottomless photo that was posted on social media.

Kanye West’s former girlfriend believes that progress wins when people are not afraid to let it all hang out.

She hopes that more men and women will choose to express themselves in a similar fashion.

A source close to the model stated: “Amber applauds what Milan is doing, she thinks people are way too uptight about nudity. She is planning to send him flowers and some encouraging words, she knows how hard it is to break boundaries like this.”

The person added: “Her Slutwalk is coming up in a few months, so Milan will get an invite to that too. She loves his bravery and wishes more guys would show the goods and go full frontal. She thinks it is liberating and time to get rid of the shame about the human body for everyone’s sake.”

Christopher is very proud of his move. In the accompanying interview, he explained why he chose to do it.

The 33-year-old rapper revealed: “Well, I just feel like in our culture it is so taboo for a guy to show their bodies, but it is ok for a woman to do it. I just kinda want to break that. I think I have a nice body and I think it is art and I just think that it should be celebrated like they celebrate women’s bodies. So you know, I could be a guy and be gay and be black and be artistic and be artistic in a nude fashion shoot in the same way that anybody else could.”

The photos have gone viral, so it is safe to say it is a home run.