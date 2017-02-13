Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa Are Back Together!

Amber Rose is clearly trying to show that she is completely over her Dancing with the Stars ex lover Val Chmerkovskiy by getting her other famous ex back!

The 30 year old model and Chermkovskiy broke up recently after dating for five months. It hasn’t been more than a few days since Amber Rose became single but the model didn’t like it! In order to prove to her ex that she is not hurt by the split, Rose decided to bring back into her life an old flame – Wiz Khalifa.

On February 11, at a pre-Grammy party, Rose was spotted getting quite cozy with her ex, Wiz Khalifa, with whom she also has a 3 year old son named Sebastian. Perhaps the two are considering getting back together for the sake of their child and so, reigniting the flame is not completely out of the question – especially now that Amber needs someone to console her after her recent breakup.

The two were spotted not only putting their arms around each other, but passionately kissing on the red carpet before the big bash that night.

Rose and Khalifa divorced in 2014 after being married for two years.

Although the two went through an ugly divorce and battled over the custody of their son, it looks like now they are over their “irreconcilable difference,” cited in the divorce papers, and ready to give their relationship another go.

The reality star and the dancing pro called things off after they became aware “they’re just too different,” explained a source.

“Val has been on tour and really hasn’t had time to see her too much. It fizzled out, but it wasn’t serious to begin with. I could see them hooking up again in the future.”