Amber Rose And Val Chmerkovskiy Split After 5 Months Of Dating

Model Amber Rose and professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy have split after dating for close to five months. Rose, who dated Kanye West and was married to Wiz Khalifa, met Chmerkovskiy when she appeared on Dancing With the Stars in 2016 and danced with his brother, Maksim. The two celebrities went public recently, and now they are too different to be in a relationship, according to an insider. Close friends are sharing details about what went wrong between them, but there is no official statement.

After claiming to be friends for months, Rose and Chmerkovskiy started sharing romantic pictures on Instagram a couple of months ago. If social media is any indication the breakup occurred in the past three weeks.

Fans were split when it comes to the relationship; some say the SlutWalk activist was too wild and liberal for the Ukrainian-American dancer. Others were happy for them and prayed for all to go well. Rose and Chmerkovskiy are said to be doing fine and have decided to move on with their lives.

A few naysayers are pushing the idea that all of this was a publicity stunt and none of it was real. They say Rose needed to improve her image after the awful things West said about her. The dancer supposedly needed more coverage in the media and went along with it. Those critics have nothing to back up those claims.

Regardless, no one is really surprised that it all ended so fast. A source told Us Weekly: “They’re just too different.” Another one added: “Val has been on tour and really hasn’t had time to see her too much. It fizzled out, but it wasn’t serious to begin with. I could see them hooking up again in the future.”

At least for those, who like them together, there is some hope they might get back together in the future.