Amber Rose And Tyrese Gibson Caught Flirting On Instagram As He Defends Wife Samantha Lee Schwalenberg Ethnicity

Amber Rose is embroiled in another scandal, but this time around she is not at fault. Tyrese Gibson, who recently got married, was caught flirting with the curvy model on Instagram.

The news has many wondering, what will Wiz Khalifa, Rose’s ex-husband and the father of her son, say about all this?

Earlier today, a gossip website posted a snapshot of a comment left by Gibson, a singer turned actor, who is famous for his role as Roman Pearce in the Fast and Furious film series.

The “Baby Boy” star picked a picture of Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend wearing a tight dress and showing off her curves and wrote underneath: “Love……. See you tonight check your text….. me and Snoop about to go BIG!!!!!!

Many people flocked to social media to ask the “Sweet Lady” singer, why is he trying to reach out to Miss Rose if he got married to married to Samantha Lee Schwalenberg in a secret ceremony on Valentine’s Day?

The “Ain’t Nothin Like A Jones” artist has not responded to the allegations. Instead, he is fighting with haters who called him out for marrying a white woman.

Gibson, who is doing all he can to avoid the Rose flirting scandal, explained that his new bride is of mixed race – Latina and white before giving the naysayers a piece of his mind.

He wrote: “Let’s start by arguing that she’s a white girl – yeah that’s a good start…… Get it all out your system!. Say whatever it is you want – just know….. We good over here……”

Advertisement

Others find all of this bizarre because Khalifa dropped some rhymes on the mega hit song “See You Again” featuring Charlie Puth, which was commissioned for the soundtrack oo Furious 7 as a tribute to the late Paul Walker.