Amber Rose And Her New Fling Go Public — Who Is The 24-Year-Old That Has Got Amber Feeling Butterflies?

Amber Rose is very public about everything from her view on feminism to her sex life. The mother is known for having a new fling every once in a while, but is this one here to stay?

Muva Rose is currently dating 24-year-old rapper 21 Savage. The two have been seen out and about for a while now.

Recently, the new couple was spotted canoodling during the BET Award’s weekend. A few days after, Amber and Savage appeared on her Instagram story riding motorcycles and enjoying each other’s company.

On June 29, 21 Savage posted on his Instagram story a very intimate conversation he and his new girlfriend was having while driving around early that morning. In the video, the musician calls Amber “Bae” and explains how the world doesn’t know “how good of a person” she is.

He goes on to say that he’s “so happy” that he met her and that she’s beautiful even when she isn’t trying. How sweet is that?

Apparently, the feelings are mutual. The model, 33, is sporting a huge smile on her face while being complimented by her new man.

She even responds that she’s “so happy” that she met him too before the video comes to an end.

An insider claims that this relationship is merely for publicity.

Amber Roses’ annual Slutwalk is coming up and 21 Savage’s new album “Issa” will be released on July 7. Sources say that this unlikely relationship is to bring attention to both of the celebrities.

Wiz Khalifa’s ex-wife and “Dancing with the Stars” dancer Val Chmerkovskiy were in a short relationship until February of this year. After that, the romance between Amber and Diddy’s son, Quincy, seemed to heat up.

The social media mogul has been single up until this new fling with 21 Savage has started.

Even if the relationship is just for show, Rose seems to be having a good time with her new boo and is in for a summer of romance.