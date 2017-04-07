FREE NEWSLETTER
Amber Rose And French Montana Are Done – Rapper Also Dumped Rosa Acosta For Mysterious Arabian Girl

Mel Walker Posted On 04/07/2017
French Montana Amber Rose DatingCelebuzz

Amber Rose and French Montana are officially over, and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Rosa Acosta could not keep him either because he is now dating a mysterious Arabian girl.

Khloe Kardashian’s former fling, rapper French Montana, is grabbing headlines after he was pictured looking drunk as he was leaving Catch in Los Angeles, California.

Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, was seen looking like he had one too many drinks with his head down as the stunning woman drove the SUV trying to avoid the paparazzi who were snapping the photos.

Thus far, the media has not been able to identify the stunner who looks like Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star and Instagram model Rosa Acosta.

The pair dated in early March of this year and even took a little vacation in Hawaii together. Crazy fact about Acosta, she appeared in Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2011 when she was dating Rob Kardashian.

She shared the lovely picture below from their little getaway.

Fruta prohibida 🍑

A post shared by Rosa Acosta (@rosaacosta) on

In case you are wondering, how does she seduce those male celebrities? Here is her answer: “Being the bi*ch with the best body or the baddest head game, these things have never been one of my goals.”

Not too long ago, the “Ain’t Worried About Nothin'” rapper was apparently hooking with Kanye West’s former girl – Amber Rose.

Looking juicy 🍗 in @fashionnova Use my discount code XOROSA

A post shared by Rosa Acosta (@rosaacosta) on

The duo was seen having dinner in Hollywood prompting the mother of one to say the following on her program, The Amber Rose Show: “You can’t even hang with somebody in Hollywood and t’s just, like, all of a sudden y’all are f***ing.I still work to make sure I look good, and that I’m happy with the way I look, but I have also tried to put as much effort on spiritually growing.”

The “We Go Wherever We Want” artist, who was a guest on the episode, added: “Exactly. You’re like my psychiatrist. I always come to you when I have problems.”

Montana is very popular with the ladies at the moment.

