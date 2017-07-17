Amber Rose And Blac Chyna Rumored Feud Is Linked To Rob Kardashian Rant

Amber Rose and Blac Chyna used to be the best of friends, and now things have cooled down.

The infamous Rob Kardashian rant did a lot more damage than most people initially assumed and the friendship of the two former models is among the casualties.

The sock designer put out information about “No Mediocre” rapper T.I. and Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ private life and that was just the beginning.

Chyna’s involvement in the drama has forced people like Rose to reevaluate their relationship with the video vixen.

While other celebrities and some feminists came out to defend Chyna after the way the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star treated her, Rose was mostly silent, which was quite surprising.

The two ladies have kissed and held hands on red carpets, and yet at this moment, there was no kind of support from an activist who has turned slut-shaming into a major issue in recent years.

Well, people close to the two ladies have decided to talk a bit and signal that there is a feud, but that hope is not lost when it comes to those friends reconnecting in the future.

When he loves spoiling you but you got ur own money so you spoil him instead 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

A source shared the following with a well-known publication: “Blac and Amber have cooled off for the time being. It is not an all out war, but Amber thinks Chyna can be too combative and too public with her drama at times, which just leads to more drama. Blac will tell Amber her version of the story, then Amber will get angry on Blac’s behalf, and support her on social media, but then the details of the story start to change.”

Another insider explained that the two women just need a little time to patch things up the right way.

Rose did not appreciate the fact that Chyna decided to work with Los Angeles’ Ace Diamonds strip club.

The mother of one and the nightclub engaged in a legal battle over the name that Rose was trying to trademark.

Chyna reportedly did this after Rose opted not to support her in public when she needed the most.

Rose is downplaying the whole thing as she focuses on her new boyfriend, 21 Savage.