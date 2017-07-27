FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
amber rose blac chyna blake shelton mackenzie standifer lamar odom kailyn lowry kris jenner matt lauer steve harvey rob kardashian kim kardashian bernice burgos kenya moore justin bieber tiny beyonce christina el moussa nene leakes robert kardashian tamron hall kanye west Eniko Parrish jenelle evans
Home » Entertainment

Amber Rose Admits Ugly ‘Philly Women’ Comment Was Inarticulate – Torrei Hart Slammed Model For Using ‘Enhancements’

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/27/2017
0
0


Amber Rose Torrei Hart PhiladelphiaCredit: Instagram

Amber Rose is coming for the critics, and she is doing it in a hard way. Haters attacked the former stripper on social media after she made some controversial statements about her hometown of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.

Kanye West’s former girlfriend recently appeared on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” podcast and during a discussion with host Nore, she said some not so nice things regarding women from the Broad and Ellsworth area in South Philly.

Here are the comments that got the model in trouble: “I do not know how I can say this without sounding [expletive] up, but a lot of the people where I am from aren’t traditionally attractive people. For me, being blessed with beauty, as beautiful women know, is a blessing and a curse. To grow up in such an area and be blessed with beauty, it was very difficult for me.”

Rose, 33, was answering a question about her upbringing.

Sensing that she may have crossed a line. The mother of one decided to take the controversy head on.

The slut-shaming activist explained: “Seeing online today that people took a clip from the “Drink Champs” interview that I did. And I know that people like really want me to be a superficial b*tch, but I am just not that person. I find beauty in everyone. I think everyone is beautiful. Unfortunately, it is not easy doing interviews and, you know, always saying things the way you really want to articulate [indiscernible]. It is like kinda when you send a text to someone, and they are like ‘Why do you have an attitude, ’ and you are like ‘I do not have an attitude.”

This is not exactly what the naysayers were hoping for, but it is certainly less damaging than the original statement.

Reality star Torrei Hart, who was married to Kevin Hart and is from North Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA, epically unloaded on Rose.

The mom of two shared in an interview with TMZ: “Number one, is Amber Rose speaking about pre-surgery or post-surgery, that is the question. Cause now, if she is talking about post-surgery, of course, she is not going to look like anybody that’s in the South Philly area, or North Philly, West Philly, any part of Philly because she has got enhancements. So she is not going to look, you know, like the everyday girl… [There’s] plenty of naturally beautiful people in Philadelphia, and I think the platform that she is on, she has to be more responsible with the word choices.”

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on Rose’s initial remark? Did Torrei hit back too hard?

Post Views: 0

Read more about amber rose Torrei Hart

Advertisement

You may also like
Amber Rose Confessed That Her Romance With Kanye West Almost Drove Her To Suicide – Check Out The Shocking Details
07/26/2017
Amber Rose Says She “Taught Blac Chyna A Lot About Feminism” And Now’s She Living It Up
07/25/2017
Amber Rose And Blac Chyna Rumored Feud Is Linked To Rob Kardashian Rant
07/17/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *