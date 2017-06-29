Amber Portwood’s Raunchy Adult Movie Is Still On Even Without Her Estranged Fiance In The Picture!

According to Vivid, Amber Portwood’s adult film is still a go despite splitting from Matt Baier. The Teen Mom star is not letting her lying and cheating fiancé stand in the way of her filming a rated movie!

As fans of the show may already be aware, Amber and Matt hit a rough patch because of his continuous lying and cheating, but that does not mean Portwood is not open to taping that porn -at least that’s what Steven Hirsch, the Founder and Co-Chairman of Vivid Entertainment hopes.

The man stated that his company is still very much open to working with Portwood no matter what happens with Matt.

Although the woman dumped Baier after a series of cheating and money scandals, they still remain together and are set to even film Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars together.

Besides, Vivid honcho Hirsch claimed he would love to do an adult film with Portwood, with or without Matt!

Amber’s deal with Vivid follows co-star Farrah Abraham’s raunchy sex tape, Back Door Teen Mom she filmed with adult actor James Deen.

Abraham even slammed Portwood for announcing the sex tape and copying her every move, saying: ‘So see why they hope to follow in footsteps of mine, the envy of them wanting to be me never fails, as I see it copying and following in my footsteps is a little old, like Matt is.’

In the end, it looks like Vivid is totally down to film that sex tape with Portwood, despite her relationship with Baier allegedly ending.

Advertisement

They stated that they want Amber to film the raunchy video with them, be it solo, with Baier, or with another man.