Amber Portwood’s New Man Is Over $8,000 In Debt – To Appear On Teen Mom Just For The Money?

Does that mean that Andrew Glennon is joining Teen Mom just for the money? It turns out that Amber Portwood has dumped one lying and cheating fiancé and has moved on from him to a broke boyfriend.

According to court documents, Sequoia Concepts INC. hit the 33-year-old Glennon back in 2008 with a judgment of $8,969.08!

But despite this happening over nine years ago, the man has still not paid his debt!

As fans of the hit show may already be aware, Amber Portwood was caught packing the PDA with a mystery man earlier this month.

One eyewitness revealed that at the time the couple was shooting for Teen Mom OG.

Reports say Amber and Andrew met while the reality TV star was filming Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition in Los Angeles alongside her then fiancé Matt Baier.

In fact, Glennon is part of the show’s production team!

‘Andrew worked in production on the show, and spent a lot of time with Amber. He worked on all her confessional scenes. Andrew quickly developed feelings for Amber, and made the first move,’ one source on the set revealed.

But despite their chemistry, the two did not start dating until after Baier left the Marriage Boot Camp house and moved to Las Vegas, therefore putting an end to the already crumbling relationship with Amber.

Portwood is claiming that she definitely didn’t cheat as she and Baier were no longer an item when she and the producer started dating.

But just like Baier, who allegedly had at least nine kids with seven different women, Portwood’s new boyfriend seems to be broke as well.

Is Glennon better for Amber than Baier regardless? Are you excited to see what kind of person he is on Teen Mom?