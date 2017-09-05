Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend Slammed Her Ex Amid His Stalking Scandal: ‘I’m Not Matt Baier!’

Despite the fact that Teen Mom star Amber Portwood’s new man Andrew Glennon has been hit with two restraining orders by former girlfriends in the past, he argued that he is nowhere as bad as her ex Matt Baier. ‘I’m in no way another Matt Baier. I do not want any monetary gain or material possessions that she has. I just want to make her smile and experience things together that we both wanted to experience with our exes but could not.’

The man added that he is scared his dark past could taint her public image as it makes it seem like she had really bad taste in men.

About his controversial past, Andrew Glennon said that it doesn’t faze him anymore and he has only good things to learn from it.

It looks like while Amber’s past issues, like drug abuse and domestic violence charges, don’t make him like her any less, he is worried about his past affecting her, so Glennon decided to give Portwood a lot of time and space to process the restraining orders against him and reach her own conclusions.

All in all, he wants to prove he is a better man now and that he can do even better by Portwood.

As for Baier, fans of Teen Mom certainly know that he has been in many scandals, including one that involved him lying about how many kids he has and a cheating one!

Do you think Andrew Glennon is a better man for Portwood or does she really have horrible taste in men?