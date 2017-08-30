Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend Hit With Restraining Order For Stalking His Ex

The man Amber Portwood is dating at the moment has been accused of hacking his ex’s phone and even slashing her car tires! It looks like the Teen Mom star dumped cheater and liar Matt Baier only to start a relationship with stalker Andrew Glennon! We have learned that the man has a restraining order under his belt issued by his former girlfriend.

The court order was filed on October 30, 2013, by the woman whose identity is still unknown.

The ex demanded that he stays at least 100 yards away from her, her workplace or home and included her pet dog in the order as well.

Before ending it, the two dated for three years.

‘I broke up with him and he was very upset. [He] hid my keys as I had to leave out of fear. The next day he would not leave [my] apartment until my dad threatened to call the police,’ the anonymous girlfriend revealed, adding that she ended up moving all of his things out of the apartment and then changing the locks.

However, a few months later the nightmare started again.

Glennon came back into her life uninvited and then when the now ex told him to leave, he left the air out of one of her car’s tires.

In addition, he showed up at her job under a fake identity to deliver her flowers, but security turned the man away.

Portwood’s current lover allegedly started contacting his ex obsessively on every device and platform you can think of, sending her threats.

Shockingly enough, he also supposedly hacked her iTunes account and then installed a GPS tracker on her phone.

He threw rocks at her window and kept emailing her the same poem.

The man’s behavior scared the ex, and she finally went to the police.

Glennon agreed to the conditions stipulated by the protection order requested by her but denied doing anything more than just trying to win her back by sending her flowers and cards.

The ex-girlfriend’s domestic violence restraining order expired on October 30, 2016.

Do you think Portwood is safe dating Glennon?