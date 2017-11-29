Amber Portwood’s Former Fiancé Matt Baier Marries His New Girlfriend – Here’s What He Has To Say About Their Relationship

Just a few months after she split from Matt Baier, Amber Portwood is already pregnant with her new boyfriend Andrew Glennon, but it looks like she is not the only one who has moved on! After walking down the aisle with his new woman, Baier decided to tell all on his sudden marriage.

The 46-year-old Matt has officially confirmed that he and Jennifer Conlon have tied the knot.

‘We met accidentally, she lives in Las Vegas. We’ve a wonderful relationship built on love and trust and all the good stuff that makes life worth living,’ the reality TV star dished on how they met and their marriage.

In addition, he insisted that his new bride has never once judged him despite his many scandals since joining Teen Mom.

As fans may be aware, he was accused of cheating and was even involved in multiple child support cases, but it sounds like love can conquer all.

‘She got to know me for me. I needed someone who did not know me as Matt from Teen Mom,’ he added.

According to the Court of Nevada, they got married on November 27.

As you may remember, Portwood broke off their engagement after the man failed a lie detector test on questions about his alleged infidelity.

Despite trying to fix things on Marriage Bootcamp, they still ended up splitting back in July.

Portwood is yet to talk about Baier’s marriage.