FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Blake Griffin ciara Bette Midler hoda kotb abby lee miller rosie o'donnell amber portwood matt lauer corey feldman ann curry kendall jenner bernice burgos khloe kardashian justin bieber katie holmes blake shelton kylie jenner meghan markle tamar braxton t.i. gabourey sidibe 21 Savage catelynn lowell
Home » Entertainment

Amber Portwood’s Former Fiancé Matt Baier Marries His New Girlfriend – Here’s What He Has To Say About Their Relationship

Nick Markus Posted On 11/29/2017
1
556 Views
2


amber-portwood-matt-baierSource: usmagazine.com

Just a few months after she split from Matt Baier, Amber Portwood is already pregnant with her new boyfriend Andrew Glennon, but it looks like she is not the only one who has moved on! After walking down the aisle with his new woman, Baier decided to tell all on his sudden marriage.

The 46-year-old Matt has officially confirmed that he and Jennifer Conlon have tied the knot.

‘We met accidentally, she lives in Las Vegas. We’ve a wonderful relationship built on love and trust and all the good stuff that makes life worth living,’ the reality TV star dished on how they met and their marriage.

In addition, he insisted that his new bride has never once judged him despite his many scandals since joining Teen Mom.

As fans may be aware, he was accused of cheating and was even involved in multiple child support cases, but it sounds like love can conquer all.

‘She got to know me for me. I needed someone who did not know me as Matt from Teen Mom,’ he added.

According to the Court of Nevada, they got married on November 27.

As you may remember, Portwood broke off their engagement after the man failed a lie detector test on questions about his alleged infidelity.

Despite trying to fix things on Marriage Bootcamp, they still ended up splitting back in July.

Advertisement

Portwood is yet to talk about Baier’s marriage.

Post Views: 556

Read more about amber portwood Matt Baier teen mom

Advertisement

You may also like
‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Ryan Edwards And Mackenzie Standifer Tease Spin-Off After His Stint In Rehab
11/29/2017
Catelynn Lowell Was Put On A 48-Hour Lockdown As Soon As She Checked Into Rehab Amid Suicidal Thoughts!
11/28/2017
Kailyn Lowry’s Boys ‘Adore’ Her New Lover: She Hasn’t Been ‘This Happy’ In Years
11/26/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Joe-Danté White
11/29/2017 at 4:35 pm
Reply

That 46 year old needs to find women his age and stay away from his daughter’s age.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *