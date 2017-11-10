Amber Portwood’s Family Shocked By The Pregnancy News But ‘Relieved’ Matt Baier Is Not The Dad!

After breaking up with Matt Baier, the reality TV star got pregnant with her new boyfriend, and we have learned that her family couldn’t be happier the child is not her deadbeat ex-fiance’s. According to a source close to the Teen Mom celeb, even though her close ones were pretty shocked by the sudden pregnancy news, they are more relieved than anything else that the baby was conceived with Andrew Glennon.

‘If it was inevitable and she had to get pregnant with either Andrew or Matt, it is safe to say her family would feel more comfortable with the current situation. Her family respected Matt, but from day one the entire family thought there was something fishy about their relationship. They were never fully comfortable with him dating Amber,’ the insider explained.

As fans of the hit show remember, back in May, Portwood dumped Baier, right before their wedding after he failed a lie detector test about cheating on her.

But even though they broke their engagement, the two continued to live together and even appeared on Marriage Bootcamp to try and fix things.

After shooting the show, however, Amber took to social media to announce that it was officially over between them.

During Marriage Bootcamp, the Teen Mom star met Glennon, and in August they were spotted in each other’s company for the first time.