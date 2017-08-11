Amber Portwood’s Ex-Fiance Matt Baier Tells All About Her New Romance!

The man admitted he was pretty sad about the breakup. Fans of Teen Mom may already be aware that, after ending her relationship with former fiancé Matt Baier, Amber Portwood has moved on with a new man.

Portwood has been caught on camera packing on the PDA with the mystery man, but she is yet to talk about her new romance.

However, Baier has decided to tell all about how it makes him feel, and also reveal some exclusive details on the new boyfriend.

Matt stated that the most important thing for him is that his ex is happy, adding that after being in such a loving relationship for three years, he only wants what’s best for her and respects her decisions.

But despite the fact that he wishes her the best with the mystery man, Baier confessed it was hard learning about her moving on so fast.

‘It is over forever, so there is going to be a degree of sadness. But Amber and I are very close still, we’ve always been the best of friends. So she knows I’m always here if she needs me and has my support,’ the former fiance revealed, adding that even though they keep in touch, she doesn’t talk about the new lover that much.

Baier claimed he doesn’t know the mystery man’s identity.

As fans of Teen Mom may already be aware, Baier and Portwood put an end to their wedding plans soon after he failed a lie detector test about cheating.

But even after the broken engagement, the reality TV couple continued to live together.

After filming Marriage Bootcamp, where they try to fix their relationship, Portwood took to social media to announce that they have split for good.

What do you think about Baier’s reaction to his ex’s new romance?