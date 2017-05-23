FREE NEWSLETTER
Amber Portwood Slams Matt Baier’s Choice Not To Marry Her!

Bridget Hill Posted On 05/23/2017
Amber Portwood And Matt BaierSource: RadarOnline.com

Amber Portwood responded by Twitter to her fiancé’s declaration that he would not marry her on a new episode of Teen Mom OG. Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton tweeted about the moment on Tuesday, and Amber said she wishes Matt would have said that to her rather than whispering his angry comments to a producer!

Baier and Portwood traveled to Las Vegas to attend their friend’s wedding, and during a moment of relaxation the couple went to a marriage chapel and considered making their relationship official in the infamous Sin City.

After some thought, Portwood said she didn’t want to tie the knot without her daughter present that she shares with her ex Gary Shirley.

She claimed she’s not doing it without her 8-year-old daughter Shea.

Baier pushed her and said, “Let’s just fu–ing do it,” and his comment prompted her to call, Shawn, her older brother, to get his opinion on their decision.

Shawn agreed that getting married without the presence of the family would be a bad idea.

Baier became super upset and went behind Portwood’s back and quietly said to the producer that he would not marry her now or ever.

He angrily joked that Amber wanted to marry her brother instead and claimed she humiliated him on T.V.

He said, “I’m done. Done!”

The drama filled episode comes just a few days after Portwood confirmed that she would not marry Baier at the moment.

A source said the pair are living together but there have been a few bumps here and there. The wedding in the fall isn’t likely to happen.

The insider claimed Amber had gotten cold feet after noticing a “few red flags” regarding Matt’s behavior and we can assume Matt has noticed a few red flags with Amber as well!

