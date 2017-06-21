FREE NEWSLETTER
Amber Portwood Slams Ex Matt Baier For Being A ‘Huge Pathological Liar’ But Would Still Give Him Another Chance: ‘He Needs Help!’

Nick Markus Posted On 06/21/2017
The Teen Mom star opened up about Matt Baier’s scary controlling behavior. As fans may already be aware, the reality TV star has finally decided to dump her controversial fiancé, and now she is also talking about their toxic relationship.

During the Unseen Moments special, Portwood admitted that Baier is not only controlling but also a pathological liar.

A never-before-seen clip showing the man holding onto Amber’s license played during the special.

The woman revealed that besides keeping her license in his wallet for the past two years, Baier also took care of the bills.

Her co-star Maci Bookout also described the man’s behavior as controlling and scary.

Amber added that he needs help and if he wants their relationship to work he needs to change.

Indeed, the 46-year-old man is infamous for his lying.

He initially told Portwood he had two more kids from a previous relationship, but later it was revealed that he had fathered at least nine children with seven different baby mamas.

In addition, he also denied reaching out to Portwood’s co-stars Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans over social media before finally settling for Portwood.

Portwood broke off their engagement in May after he allegedly failed a lie detector test about cheating on her.

Portwood stated she would probably be dead because of what the man has been putting her through if not for therapy.

‘I go to a therapist, and it helps me vent and be calm and cope with everything going on in my life. Without it, I would be dead with all the bullshit going on right now. I would definitely be gone. I need my alone time. It felt good to be alone and be with my cousin and family. They are embracing me even though I pushed them away for a long time.’

Amber than stated that she is willing to give Baier another chance if he changes his controlling and lying behavior.

Currently, the pair is in Los Angeles filming for the upcoming season of Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars.

Do you think Amber Portwood should give Matt Baier another chance? Will he be able to change his problematic ways?

