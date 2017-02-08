Amber Portwood Scammed Her Customers!

Amber Portwood was accused of scamming her customers through her online clothing boutique, Forever Haute.

Now, a particularly offended customer has revealed how “unprofessional” Portwood and team has been.

“I made a purchase, but the clothes didn’t fit,” the customer stated. “I returned them, but it was a huge back and forth.”

The customer made a purchase of $51.93 for two items, initially didn’t get a full refund because she had to pay a $5 per item restocking fee and $15 for shipping.

Although Portwood tweeted at the time that “nothing has ever been sent back” and “people saying that we have returned products are 100% lying,” the email exchange between the two tells a different story.

When the customer asked to return two items on January 6 because they were too small, customer service responded on January 18, “We received a package from you today. We had not received a response from you after we responded to your initial complaint so we we’re not expecting it. We still need a response from you since we about your return. We need to know how you would like us to process your return.”

The customer responded, “Your return policy is very specific. It states, ‘After we receive your approved return items, we will initiate a refund to your credit card.’ You’ve acknowledged receipt of the items.”

The customer service team then apologized for the delay and confusion.

“We are making an exception and will issue a refund minus a $5 restocking fee per item. In the future, we will strictly adhere to our return policy as written in the ‘Our Policies” section,” the email read.

However, a new problem arose, the fact that the customer service tweeter out the customer’s personal email address.

“The second I started tweeting, that’s when she started coming at me. She started threatening me with her lawyer because I’m defaming her character.”

The customer emailed Portwood’s customer service again, saying: “Do you realize you’re a professional company representing a well known celebrity with hundreds of thousands of followers and you’re tweeting my private information? My account has been deleted due to your unprofessionalism and reckless disregard for my privacy.”

Customer service responded:

“We simply responded to you on social media since that is the only way you are choosing to reach out to us. We would like to handle this in email because we do not think it’s professional.”