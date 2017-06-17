Amber Portwood Reveals The Shocking Reason Why She Dumped Fiance Matt Baier!

Over the years, Amber Portwood has had plenty of reasons to dump problematic fiancé Matt Baier, from cheating rumors to drug addiction. Amber took to social media to real what finally made her end it with Baier. What could have crossed the line?

The reality TV star posted a video on Instagram in which she explained that she dumped the controversial man after finding out about the shocking comments he made to producers behind her back.

‘He is such a good person to me sometimes, but when I saw what he was saying behind my back it shocked me and opened my eyes,’ Portwood revealed.

As fans of Teen Mom may already be aware, Baier bashed Portwood in front of the show’s producers after she refused to marry him while in Las Vegas because her brother advised her not to.

Baier exploded, claiming she humiliated him and that he will never marry her.

He went on to reveal his plan of faking happiness on the trip for the rest of the filming day but then putting an end to her psycho a**!

The couple also fought recently after Baier gave co-star Catelynn Lowell a Xanax, arousing suspicion that he is taking drugs again.

Before that, Portwood broke off their engagement after Baier failed a lie detector test about cheating, although they didn’t break up at the time.

Although an insider has claimed that the two are still living together and are not over for good, Portwood has now confirmed that she and Baier have split.

But considering they are set to appear on Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars, it looks like there might still be hope for the controversial couple.

Do you think Portwood would ever take Baier back after all the mistakes he’s made?