FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
jenelle evans joseline hernandez kandi burruss amber portwood kourtney kardashian megyn kelly bill cosby t.i. amber rose bethenny frankel don johnson chief keef bernice burgos mehgan james scott disick Reginae Carter sofia richie kanye west khloe kardashian kim kardashian asap rocky
Home » Entertainment

Amber Portwood Officially Calls Off Wedding With ‘Junkie’ Matt Baier After He Gives Co-Star Catelynn Lowell Pills!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/13/2017
0
591 Views
0


amber portwood matt baier drugsSource: wetpaint.com

The former addict fired at her fiancé, accusing him of being a junkie! On the latest episode of Teen Mom, the reality TV star’s relationship with controversial fiancé Matt Baier took yet another blow. After Baier gave co-star Catelynn Lowell pills, Portwood finally called off their wedding officially.

Ever since their Puerto Rico vacation, Portwood has been wanting to see a marriage counselor before making the big decision, admitting she was having doubts because of her trust issues.

Portwood refused to let him have his bachelor party at a cabin as she feared he would have a bunch of strippers and big butts in his face.

But in New York, it got even worse when she found out he had pills on him.

‘We are in New York to do press for the show, and Cate was having a lot of anxiety. I found out Matt gave her a Xanax and I am freaking out because he should not have any if he’s clean!’

Baier apologized for giving Lowell the pill, but an angry Portwood stressed that he’s always sorry for something.

When she said she no longer wanted to go ahead with the wedding, he apologized again, admitting that he made a mistake and begged her to change her mind.

But Portwood could not be moved!

Later on, Baier explained that he is not back on drugs and that a fried gave him the Xanax in case Amber gets anxious on the plane.

Then he told a producer that he was just trying to help Lowell and that he did not deserve to be treated like that by Portwood.

Baier even threatened to tell the press how Amber really is!

Advertisement

Do you think Matt Baier is doing drugs again or did Amber Portwood overreact? Also, do you believe the wedding is really off for good?

Post Views: 591

Read more about amber portwood catelynn lowell Matt Baier

Advertisement

You may also like
Matt Baier Bails On Teen Mom OG Reunion Episode, Amber Portwood Reveals “New Beginning”
06/01/2017
Amber Portwood Slams Matt Baier’s Choice Not To Marry Her!
05/23/2017
Matt Baier Admits To Faking Relationship With “Psycho” Amber Portwood On Teen Mom!
05/23/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *