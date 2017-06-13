Amber Portwood Officially Calls Off Wedding With ‘Junkie’ Matt Baier After He Gives Co-Star Catelynn Lowell Pills!

The former addict fired at her fiancé, accusing him of being a junkie! On the latest episode of Teen Mom, the reality TV star’s relationship with controversial fiancé Matt Baier took yet another blow. After Baier gave co-star Catelynn Lowell pills, Portwood finally called off their wedding officially.

Ever since their Puerto Rico vacation, Portwood has been wanting to see a marriage counselor before making the big decision, admitting she was having doubts because of her trust issues.

Portwood refused to let him have his bachelor party at a cabin as she feared he would have a bunch of strippers and big butts in his face.

But in New York, it got even worse when she found out he had pills on him.

‘We are in New York to do press for the show, and Cate was having a lot of anxiety. I found out Matt gave her a Xanax and I am freaking out because he should not have any if he’s clean!’

Baier apologized for giving Lowell the pill, but an angry Portwood stressed that he’s always sorry for something.

When she said she no longer wanted to go ahead with the wedding, he apologized again, admitting that he made a mistake and begged her to change her mind.

But Portwood could not be moved!

Later on, Baier explained that he is not back on drugs and that a fried gave him the Xanax in case Amber gets anxious on the plane.

Then he told a producer that he was just trying to help Lowell and that he did not deserve to be treated like that by Portwood.

Baier even threatened to tell the press how Amber really is!

Advertisement

Do you think Matt Baier is doing drugs again or did Amber Portwood overreact? Also, do you believe the wedding is really off for good?