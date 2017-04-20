Amber Portwood Is Not Happy About The Latest Gossip Regarding Allegations Of Domestic Abuse!

Amber Portwood is not too happy about the latest gossip.

Rumors are spreading all over alleging that the Teen Mom OG star has been physically abusive to her fiancé Matt Baier, to which the reality star says is not true.

Amber opened up to E! News to defend herself against the accusations but also to clear the air regarding her relationship with Matt.

Portwood said, “Five years ago, I made the decision to choose prison over rehab in order to fully turn my life around. Since then I’ve worked hard to make serious changes for myself, for my daughter, and for all the fans who supported me.”

The reality TV star went on to say she is saddened by the rumors which are both untrue and unfounded.

She plans to continue to stay focused on her recovery while at the same time being the best person she can be for every individual in her life.

Portwood explained her influence on modern culture and her ability to spread awareness regarding teenage pregnancy is incredibly important to her. She thanks MTV for the platform to do so.

Amber continued saying in spite of the recent allegations against her she is on a peaceful path towards the future.

Baier, earlier this week, issued a statement regarding the abuse allegations.

Matt said the rumor circulating is both vicious and “completely false.”

He explained he refuses to stand by while the media and social media users spread rumors that have a deleterious effect on their relationship and their image in the public’s eye.

There is a photo online circulating showing Matt with some bruises on his face, to which the man explained are the result of “roughhousing” with his friends, and it was “well deserved” he jokingly added.

Advertisement

He concluded the statement saying Amber would never lay a hand on him and he looks forward to marrying her in October of this year.