Amber Portwood Finally Dumped Matt Baier For Good -‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Spotted With A New Man

Amber Portwood finally kicked Matt Baier to the curb. The Teen Mom OG star was just spotted with a new romance, weeks after parting ways her ex-fiancé. Is Portwood finally over Baier for good?

The reality star was caught kissing and cuddling with a mystery man in Indiana. The two can clearly be seen holding hands and leaning in for a smooch while visiting a marina in Indianapolis. Although we don’t know much about Portwood’s new lover, it sounds like he might make it onto the next season of Teen Mom OG.

“MTV is in the area filming Amber for Teen Mom,” an insider revealed.

In the short clip, Portwood is seen wearing a dark cover-up while the mystery man is in a brown shirt and cowboy hat.

The man looks like a polar opposite of Baier and appears to be closer to her age.

Portwood and Baier were ready to exchange vows until he failed a lie detector test about cheating and was caught offering Catelynn Baltierra prescription drugs.

Amber Portwood called off the wedding in the midst of Baier’s affair rumors, though the couple tried to make their relationship work.

They even tried out Marriage Bootcamp but couldn’t pull it together.

#AmberPortwood has FINALLY moved on from that old weasel Matt! Peep her new cowboy, he has a #DavidEason vibe! YAAAY AMBER 🙌🏽 #TM #TMOG pic.twitter.com/c062zEIKeA — Thanks Thin Cervix🎩 (@LolaPacasmayo) August 11, 2017

Despite the end of their relationship, Portwood and Baier still communicate with each other. While they still talk on occasion, Portwood is adamant that they will not get back together any time soon.

Based on her recent outing with the new mystery man, it looks like she has already moved on.

“We are talking, but we’re not talking in a sense that we’re going to get back together,” Portwood explained. “I broke up with him before we went on Family Boot Camp.”

Portwood added that she is currently taking some time to focus on herself. She also didn’t rule out a future reunion with Baier, but she isn’t even thinking about it at the moment. Instead, she only hopes that Baier finds happiness with whatever he does next.

She’s also not concerned about the money he owes her and just wants their relationship to end on a good note.

“I’m not trying to go after him for anything, because I just want everything to be cordial and done, if that’s the way it’s going to be … I’d like to have my money back, but I’m good,” she said.

Portwood did not comment on her current relationship status and whether or not she is dating someone new. MTV has not announced its plans for Season 7 of Teen Mom OG or when it will premiere.