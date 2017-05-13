Amber Portwood Calls Off Engagement After Matt Baier Fails Lie Detector Test About Cheating!

Amber Portwood has been by Matt Baier’s side through thick and thin but has she finally had enough? According to new reports, the Teen Mom star dumped her fiancé after he failed a lie detector test about cheating rumors.

Advertisement

It was Portwood who requested the test, just to make sure she can trust him.

It looks like she can’t!

One source close to the reality TV star claimed that “Amber says he didn’t pass,” adding that the whole test was caught on camera which means we will soon see it on Teen Mom.

After he had failed, Portwood told him their relationship is over.

“But they could get back together. They’ve gone through lots of ups and downs.”

But while Portwood told her close pals that he failed, his friends claim he passed!

“He took it voluntarily. Amid all of the cheating rumors, which got disproven, Amber told him to take the test. He did it on film, so no one could say it wasn’t true. They asked, ‘Have you ever cheated with another woman,’ ‘Have you had inappropriate conversations with another woman,’ and he passed,” one insider close to Baier claimed.

Amber first mentioned that the man might have had an affair this past week when she appeared on Susan Pinsky’s podcast.

When the host suggested that her fiancé might have a lot to apologize for, Portwood confirmed that indeed he does, “a hundred percent.”

Amber has even deleted most of their pictures together on Instagram.

Baier had been involved in many scandals over the years, and Portwood stood by him through all of them.

He was even accused of having at least nine kids with six baby mamas and of trying to start something with Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans, before finally, settling for Amber Portwood.

Advertisement

Do you believe they are over?