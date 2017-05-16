Amber Portwood Breaks Down Seeing Herself In Wedding Dress And Blames Baier For Her Depression!

Amber Portwood has been doubting her engagement with fiance Matt Baier for moths before she finally took the decision to break up with him. On the latest episode of Teen Mom OG, Portwood revealed that she has cold feet and it’s all because she feels like she cannot trust him!

“I’m scared. We’ve been through a lot. I love him obviously. I’m waiting for the day the trust is completely there. I hope nothing messes it up and I hope everything is in order,” Amber stated.

During the episode, they were also shown fighting because Matt thought she spent too much time focusing on her clothing business.

But things escalated when she went to try on wedding dresses.

She explained that all the things they’ve been through in the last couple of years made her not trust him even though she still loves him.

Portwood also added that Matt is to blame for her depression.

When she tried a wedding gown on, she ended up having a breakdown.

“I’m ready to get out of this. Get me out of this now!” she shouted.

As fans may already know Portwood recently broke off the engagement after Baier failed a lie detector test about his cheating.

However, that’s just what some insiders are claiming, while others stated that the man passed with “flying colors.”

It’s pretty obvious that Portwood is not at all comfortable with the idea of marriage as long as she cannot trust her fiancé and that is also why she had a meltdown seeing herself in the white dress.

Do you think the two will ever manage to solve their issues and live happily married?