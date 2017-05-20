Amber Portwood And Matt Baier Still Living Together After Calling Off Wedding

According to new reports, despite the fact that Amber Portwood called off her wedding with troublemaker fiancé Matt Baier, their relationship may not be completely over. In fact, the couple is still living together!

One source close to the Teen Mom stars revealed that “Amber has not made any final decisions just yet,” adding that “The relationship is still chugging along for now.”

The insider added that Portwood and Baier are still living together in their Indiana home.

As fans may already know, last week, it was reported that Amber dumped Matt after the man with whom she’s been in a relationship for the past three years failed a lying detector test about cheating.

Of course, the reality TV star wanted to be sure she could fully trust the controversial fiancé before she went forward with the wedding but the result proved to her that she couldn’t!

Another insider started that “She [Amber Porwood] is saying it’s over.”

However, as the source also added, we wouldn’t be surprised if they got back together very soon.

After all, this is not the first problem they have, and they have indeed gone through a number of “ups and downs.”

Who knows, maybe they’ll be able to get through this as well, and judging by the fact that they are still sharing a house, the possibility of that being true is very high.

Apparently, after the huge fight, Portwood softened a bit but reportedly, the wedding which was initially set to take place on October 13, is still not back on.

On the latest Teen Mom episode, the reality TV star admitted that she hasn’t been able to trust her man.

She has a very good reason not to though!

The man initially told Amber he had two kids, but in reality, it turns out that he has no less than nine children with six different baby mamas.

Besides, he also failed to admit that, before he started a relationship with Amber, he hit on her co-stars, Farrah Abraham on social media.

When that did not work out, he settled for Portwood instead.

Advertisement

The man admitted to it only after he was called out on the show.