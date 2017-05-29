Amber Heard’s Boyfriend Elon Musk Is The Perfect Gentleman On Their Date Night

It seems that chivalry is not dead yet! Elon Musk came to Amber Heard’s rescue on a romantic yet chilly date night.

The actress and the CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX have been dating for some month now, and they have recently made their relationship public.

Over the past weekend, the actress chief executive officer of Tesla Motors and SpaceX have been dating her for several months and they have recently made their relationship public.

They were spotted smiling and walking arm-in-arm while they were on a date in Sydney, Australia.

Heard wore a red dress and a pair of nude pumps, and she was covered with Musk’s dark suit jacket, leaving him wearing only his white collared shirt and dark pants.

Heard and Musk were photographed for the very first time together back in April, also in Australia, where she is filming Aquaman. The couple was reportedly joined by two of his five sons.

Heard and Musk then made their relationship official on Instagram posting photos of the two of them together at a restaurant, marking quite a rare move for the tech mogul.

This is because of the fact that he rarely shares personal pictures on social media. He paid tribute to her online again after that earlier during this month, and he posted a photograph of her costumed as Mera, Queen of Atlantis.

Heart filed for divorce from Johnny Depp almost exactly a year ago following a legal battle when the couple finally reached a $7 million settlement.

After his divorce, Depp felt no emotional distress, and he even joked about making babies saying that “Well it is the 21st century, and there are all kinds of strange digital…I don’t know,” as he referred to his time away from Heard.

“I believe that at this point babies are still made the same way—with the stork and all that, so we’ll just wait for the stork.” Their divorce was finalized in January this year.

Advertisement

Musk’s second ex-wife Talulah Riley, who was married to him and then divorced from him twice filed again for divorce back in 2016. The divorce was then finalized at the end of last year.