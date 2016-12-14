Amber Heard talks domestic abuse and victimhood

Amber Heard is being brave once again and has decided to open up about the abuse that Johnny Depp put her through.

In an open letter published in Porter magazine, the model decided to speak up about her experience with domestic abuse, in hopes of helping other women going through the same issue.

She started the letter by addressing other survivors of abuse and assuring them that they are not alone in their struggle.

“You are not alone. You may have suffered alone behind closed doors, but you are not alone. You need to know that. I want to remind you of your strength, a strength that has been multiplied by the number of women who stand silently behind you — a truth that allowed me to break down the doors I once found myself behind,” she wrote.

Amber went on by addressing the social aspect of talking about what happens behind closed doors, be it as it may an unjust suffering that is often perceived with judging eyes as well as stigmatized.

“Let’s start with the truth — the cold, hard truth. When a woman comes forward to speak out about injustice or her suffering, instead of aid, respect and support, she will be met with hostility, skepticism and shame. Her motives will be questioned and her truth ignored.”

As we have reported, Amber Heard decided to file for a divorce from Johnny Depp, the reason specified being “irreconcilable differences”. Later, however it was discovered that Heard had requested a restraining order from Depp. The cause – Depp was taking his anger out on her.

The actress continued by saying that “it takes real strength to come forward” and “it isn’t easy to raise your voice, to stand up for yourself and your truth, and to do it ‘alone.’”

“I was raised to be independent and self-reliant. I was never given nor wanted the burden of dependency. I never felt like anyone would or could rescue me, so naturally I resented the label of ‘victim.’”

“As I write this today, I can promise every woman who is suffering in silence, you are not alone. You may not see us, but we are there.”