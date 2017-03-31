Amber Heard Suing Over Unauthorized Movie Scene – Shocking!

Amber Heard is making the headlines again, but this time not for her divorce with Johnny Depp. Heard is suing filmmakers for allegedly planning to use unauthorized explicit scenes of a body double that was meant to look like Heard without her permission.

According to Amber, the directors used another actress to pose in the scenes without clothes and Heard never actually shot the scenes.

The thriller is “London Fields,” in which she plays a furious and powerful woman.

Heard’s lawyer stated “Amber Heard is the latest victim of this lascivious and ‘sexploitive’ couple,” in a cross-complaint. “After reading the script, she insisted on specific restrictions about nudity and sex scenes in the film as a condition to agreeing to appear in the Movie. [Christopher]…expressly agreed to Heard’s terms, and they were memorialized in the Nudity Rider to her contract.”

The directors of the film, Chris Hanley, had allegedly used a body double to film explicit scenes for the movie to which Amber had not agreed to.

Chris Hanley is apparently a producer with an excellent track record, and his lawyer said they look forward to taking the matter to court.

In Hanley’s lawsuit against Amber, he claims that Amber broke the contract with the studio for refusing to attend the movie’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival as well as other promotional events.

He went on to say she was married to Johnny Depp at the time and their highly publicized relationship would have contributed to the film’s “marketability and saleability.”

Amber has been in hot water for quite some time now. As Celebrity Insider Readers know, she has been embroiled in a long divorce trial with internationally renowned celebrity Johnny Depp, who according to Heard, was abusive and made her feel her life was in jeopardy.