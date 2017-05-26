Amber Heard Sued By Producers Over Her Alleged Raunchy Scenes, Johnny Depp To Blame?

The actress is involved in a $10 million lawsuit! But the steamy sex scenes could have also ruined her relationship with Johnny Depp, which ultimately led to their divorce.

According to new reports, the producers of London Fields have sued Heard for $10 million.

They claimed that “jealous” Johnny Depp pressured his wife not to promote the raunchy unreleased movie.

Aside from not advertising it as it was contractually required, the producers also accused her of “falsely” claiming she has not allowed the use of nudity in it.

But Amber Heard hit producer Christopher Hanley and his wife, Roberta with a lawsuit of her own.

She claimed that they used a body double to film “an explicit pornographic sex scene.”

The producers responded to the suit by claiming that Amber’s misconduct might’ve been a cause of her bad marriage with Johnny Depp at the time.

“The provocative nature of Heard’s femme fatale role in the film was a factor leading to her divorce from Depp,” the legal documents read, adding that she first approved the scenes only to then change her mind, “apparently under perceived or actual pressure from Depp,” who Amber said was jealous.

Other reports claimed that Depp was also jealous of her co-star Billy Bob Thornton, who he forced into a public denial of a romantic relationship with Amber.

Heard’s legal team slammed the production team, arguing that the failure of the film is their fault and their fault only.

One lawyer went on to point out that they used “nefarious moves” like adding pornographic scenes and a striptease scene with a body double resembling Amber Heard, illegally.

“No respectable actor would promote this piece of garbage,” the attorney added.

A representative for Johnny Depp also released a statement, claiming that the actor had nothing to do with the dispute between the producers and Amber Heard.

“The statements about Johnny are ridiculous.”

