Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s divorce battle rages on.

Heard’s lawyers recently filed a motion for the actor to pay his settlement to heard. — all of which is going to charity.

This week the actors lawyers responded with a statement that claims the actress is using the divorce to increase her fame.

In the statement, lawyers say the actress does not need to keep tying up the courts but only does so to “garner media attention by virtue of “proximity to Johnny Depp.”

In response, Heard said that it was Depp and his counsel who keep delaying the divorce as a means of “punishing her.”

Shen also claims that Depp has not devided their belonging and has not sent her clothes from their home in then Bahamas’s.

It should be noted that Heard “is” a famous actress who has a role in the upcoming ‘Aquaman’ movie.

Last August Depot agreed to pay the actress. $7-million as part of their divorce settlement. The actress is now asking for additional funds to help cover ongoing court costs.

Heard filed for divorce last May when she claimed the actor was abusive to her. Following the split heard said she spent the whole relationship “living in fear.”

Depp has just finished filming ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ which hits theatres later this year.

We hope both actors can come to settlement and finally move on.