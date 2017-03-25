Amber Heard Says She Was Warned That Coming Out As Bi Could Ruin Her Career!

We are sure it wasn’t the easiest thing to do, but Amber Heard was brave and she opened up about what happened when she decided to come out as bisexual. According to Johnny Depp’s ex, the actress was warned by many in Hollywood that her career might have to suffer because of her coming out.

The 30-year-old Heard shared her story on March 23 at The Economist‘s second-annual Pride & Prejudice Summit. As fans may already know, the actress came out in 2010.

Heard expressed her opinion on her sexuality and what people thought about it, saying that for her it was not difficult to come out because she never thought it was wrong.

“Well, I always say in response — when I hear someone comment about me coming out, I think it’s funny because I was never in,” she stated.

“In part because I was very stubborn, I guess, and also in part because I just didn’t feel it was wrong.”

In 2010, Heard caused a huge commotion when she brought Tasya van Ree as her date to an event.

“I was always out. I was an activist. I went to protests. I refused to not bring my partner at the time, but no one ever asked me about it.”

Amber then proceeded to remind the audience how she “came out,” explaining that finally, an outlet asked her what her relation to the woman was, question to which she answered honestly just like she’s always done behind the cameras.

She added that, after announcing that she was attracted to both men and women, she noticed a shift in perception from the public.

“Then I saw I was attached to a label … I never have myself defined by the person I’m with,” she said. “I never saw myself defined as one particular thing or not. So, I watched as I quickly became not actress Amber Heard, but out lesbian Amber Heard.”

Furthermore, she also admitted that she has been warned by her team as well as other Hollywood stars that coming out might ruin her career.

Advertisement

And although it was really difficult at first, “I did that even though everyone told me it would end my career, without a doubt.”