Amber Heard Proved She’s A True Athlete During The Training For Aquaman; Take A Look At The Hot Pics!

Amber Heard is diving back into acting, and she has proven to be bounced back from her divorce from Johnny Depp. The actress showed everyone that she has got what it takes to swim with the sharks.

She is starring as Mera in Aquaman and even if she is not the star of the show she is taking her role as Mera very seriously.

Her training sessions have helped her get in prime shape for the DC comics adaptation, and her fitness trainer is not shy about praising her.

For the Aquaman role, it looks like Amber has been assigned to a team of instructors whose goal was to get her physically ready for the demands of playing Mera.

It’s obvious that the movie will mostly take place in the water so Heard and her co-star Jason Momoa will have to be as prepared as possible for the rigors of this environment.

One of her trainers, Gunnar Peterson, said that she was very eager to prove her value as an actress oriented towards action and she was really devoted to the workouts.

Check out Jason's boot. #Aquaman's gonna need some big flippers. @prideofgypsies A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on May 22, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

Mr. Peterson spent five days a week working with the 31-year-old Amber Heard, and he said that she was all in when it came to their one-hour workouts and she never faltered.

Amber had fighting sessions as well, and she jumped into those workouts without complaint.

Playing the sea queen in Aquaman required Heard to slip into a form fitting outfit, and she was determined to fill out the costume in all the right places.

This was only one reason for which the actress was so determined to get the most out of her daily workouts which were focused on full body fitness to ensure a beautiful and toned physique.

Meet Mera #aquaman 📸: @jasinboland A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on May 19, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Her trainer who also offers some videos that are similar to the training Amber received, says that the workouts focused more on athletics than movement.

Advertisement

‘Squat presses, sled work and lots of work in a rotational plane against resistance. She is a true athlete. If I could bottle her drive and conviction, I’d sell that as a pre-workout drink!’. Good job, Amber!