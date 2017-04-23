Amber Heard And Elon Musk Together Again In Australia – The Relationship Is Getting Serious!

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, and Elon Musk stepped out together in public for the first time in a while in Austraila, where the actress is currently working on her upcoming film, Aquaman.

Advertisement

The Tesla founder and Pineapple Express star spent their Sunday at the Gold Coast’s Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, where they were seen walking together through the reserve.

On Instagram, Amber made their relationship official sharing a photo of herself with Musk with a lipstick kiss mark on his cheek.

She captioned the photo with, “cheeky.”

Elon Musk and Amber Heard are coming up on a year together. #tmz A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

Elon and Amber spent the day zip lining with the Tesla founder’s two of his six sons. The couple is coming up on one year together.

In March, Heard and Musk both attended a VIP movie screening of Al Gore’s new documentary, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power in California.

Amber Heard’s contentious divorce from actor Johnny Depp was finalized in January of this year.

The break-up was highly publicized due to allegations of domestic abuse against the Pirates Of The Carribean star.

Johnny was secretly being filmed without his knowledge and was seen becoming clearly agitated while pouring himself a big glass of wine.

In a joint statement issued by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the pair said, “our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.”

Elon, on the other hand, filed for divorce from his former wife Talulah Riley in January of 2015.

Advertisement

Musk has five children from the previous marriage. Riley opened up in a previous interview about their on-and-off relationship in which she sued him for divorce three different times. In 2012, she walked away with a $16 million divorce package.