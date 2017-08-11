Amber Heard And Elon Musk Set The Record Straight On Their Breakup

Amber Heard and Elon Musk came out to address all of the media speculation! The couple issued a joint statement today saying everything is Ok!

Even though they’ve officially broken up, the celebrity duo just wants to clear the air regarding their split.

They said to People Magazine, “Having read recent articles about our relationship, we would like to speak for ourselves.”

They explained that the distance between the two of them had a tremendous strain on their relationship, as they’re both always busy and are unable to hang out as much as they’d like.

Despite media reports, there is no bad blood between the couple.

In fact, they’re doing everything they can to make sure they are not on bad terms.

Their statement continued, “People occasionally send out speculation, which has no basis in fact, without our knowledge, believing that they have our best interests as their agenda.”

“Sometimes, other agendas are at work. It can get a little weird. However, we would like to state directly that we have the utmost respect for one another, and it would be troubling if anyone had the impression that we thought otherwise.”

The pair added that their relationship is just a normal one like anybody else.

The difference is that their life is under a “giant magnifying class” at all times.

Just a few days after the news came out, Musk came out on his ex-girlfriend’s Instagram account to say, “By the way, just to clear up some of the press storms this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another.”

Advertisement

Amber explained that when you’re in the public’s eye, you find yourself having to explain yourself for everything that you do. However, in this case, she would prefer to remain quiet.