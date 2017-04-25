Amber Heard And Elon Musk Relationship Confirmed Following Messy Divorce From Johnny Depp!

Amber Heard and Elon Musk took to social media to make their new relationship public.

They were spotted sitting at a dinner table together and Amber put her arm around Elon’s shoulder. A kiss mark was also visible on the man’s cheek, hinting at the fact that they are a couple.

Even though they previously claimed to be just friends, a source stated that they have been dating for a while.

“While the two claim to have just been friends and dating rumors have been denied, they, in fact, have been romantically involved,” the insider explained.

The source did admit that they were indeed friends a few years back when Amber was with Johnny Depp. But their platonic relationship turned into love while Amber was going through her difficult divorce from the actor.

“Elon is very attentive to Amber, which is something she looks for in a partner,” the insider stated.

Furthermore, Amber’s father also recently revealed that his daughter would love to get married.

“Amber and Elon are both very serious about each other,” added the man.

However, another insider claimed that they have no plans of walking down the aisle, while another said Amber is just having fun for the time being.

The Tesla founder and the actress were first rumored to be in a relationship last summer when they were spotted in each other’s company several times, whether in London or Miami.

Elon has also been through a divorce from ex, Talulah Riley, which it was finalized back in November of last year.

What do you think of the seemingly unlikely couple? Did you expect them to be in a relationship?