Amanda Stanton Hits Back Against Social Media Trolls

Amanda Stanton has enough of the social media trolls and bullies! Yesterday, On Instagram, Stanton went on a rant slamming all of the people talking smack about her despite not knowing a single thing about her personal life.

In her post, she wrote, ‘I don’t normally like to address the trolls and mom-shamers, but it’s so out of control. I would like to take a moment to clarify, first of all, that my kids do have a dad that is part of their life.’

‘They spend time with him as well. So, if you see a photo of me without my kids one weekend and comment something like, ‘mother of the year,’ or ‘wow, shouldn’t she be with her children?’ Well, there’s a very good chance that I can’t be with them because they’re with their dad.’

Amanda, who was on the 20th season of The Bachelor, went on to defend herself for trying to go on the 4th season of Bachelor in Paradise.

The reality star wrote, ‘as far as Bachelor in Paradise goes, it doesn’t film for very long at all. I know it airs for two months, but it takes a lot less than that to film it.’

She went on to say, ‘I am fortunate enough to be able to work from home and spend more time with my kids than most of my parents. I understand that most parents don’t go on reality TV shows, but everyone is different. My kids are my entire world. I am doing my best to give them a great life.’

The Bachelor alumni’s post comes shortly after the ‘sexual misconduct’ incident came to light on the set of Bachelor in Paradise.

As CI readers know, Stanton and all of the other cast and crew had to go home after filming was suspended. Warner Brothers issued a statement shortly after filming stopped saying they were investigating the complaints levied against Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.