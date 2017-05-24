Amanda Seyfried Talks About How It’s Like To Become A Mom

Amanda Seyfried has lots of things to be grateful and to smile about. Only a few months after she gave birth, the mother sounds filled with joy with where her life is placed today.

“Man, I love being a mother,” she told E! News. “I love my family so much.”

March was quite a milestone for both the actress and her husband Thomas Sadoski because of the fact that they had secretly eloped and welcomed the beautiful daughter of their’s into this world.

Seyfried has been looking forward to motherhood for quite a long while now, and she couldn’t be happier now.

“I keep feeling like my eggs are dying off. I need to get on it… I want a child. Badly. I want to be a mother, badly,” she told the magazine Marie Claire UK back in 2015.

“That’s what I feel. I’ve been feeling it for like, two years.”

Fate was kind to the actress, and she managed to put her longtime personal goals all into place, and now she has the loveliest baby girl that she can call her own.

In case you’re waiting to see a photo of her new baby girl, you’re probably wasting your time because she said that she probably will never show a picture to the public, not yet at least, as she is her most precious secret.

She and her actor husband are pretty low-key about their personal lives, and we already knew this for a while now.

For instance, when they got married, they did it just in front of an officiant, and only their dog was present at the wedding ceremony as they didn’t want anyone else there during that moment that was so important for them.

“It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other,” Sadoski has recently told Jimmy Kimmel about their emotional wedding.

As a conclusion, we’re very happy for Seyfried and for the fact that she is one happy woman. She also said it in her own words during an interview with E! News: “I couldn’t be more in awe of my life.”