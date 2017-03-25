FREE NEWSLETTER
Amanda Seyfried And Thomas Sadoski Welcome Their First Baby!

Nick Markus Posted On 03/25/2017
amanda seyfried sadoskiSource: laineygossip.com

Well acclaimed actress Amanda Seyfried and her now husband Thomas Sadoski have welcomed their first baby together!

A rep announced that indeed, the two are parents now, as Amanda Seyfried gave birth to a very healthy baby girl!

Congrats! They must be so happy about becoming parents, especially because they are also newlyweds and love is in the air!

As fans may already know, the birth confirmation comes just a week after Sadoski admitted that he and Amanda got married in secret, away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. According to the happy husband and father, the ceremony was intimate and short, and pretty much everything they ever wanted.

After all, the wedding is not so important – what really matters is the life they now have together as husband and wife.

The engagement was confirmed last September after Amanda was photographed wearing a diamond ring on the left hand’s ring finger while she was walking her beloved dog, Finn on the streets of New York. We are sure the fans were excited to see the beautiful actress in a white wedding gown but in the end, the couple decided to be unconventional with their ceremony and just elope.

About becoming  a mother for the first time, Amanda Seyfried told Vogue Australia that: “I’ve never been excited by anything more in my life — and ready.”

The happy parents first met in 2015 while co-starring in the off-Broadway show The Way We Get By but only started dating once they were reunited on the set of yet another project, the upcoming film The Last Word.

Their relationship was confirmed in March of last year.

